Frozen 2 tops UK disc and download chart with 218,000 sales

Frozen 2 has debuted on the Official Film Chart with a whopping 218,700 digital downloads sales, the second-highest opening week of digital download sales ever, taking the top slot on the charts.

The movie beat Avengers: Infinity War which comes at Number 3 with 214,300 in its first chart week, failing to match the success of Avengers: Endgame, which claimed 335,400 in August 2019 and is the only film to perform better than Frozen 2 in its first week of release.

Meanwhile, Le Mans ‘66 hangs on at Number 2 as Last Christmas hops five places to Number 3 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD; last week’s Number 1 Midway drops to Number 5.

A second new entry enters the chart at Number 6, Knives Out; Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is brought in to investigate the death of renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

Can Blanc uncover the truth behind the death of the celebrated writer?

Terminator: Dark Fate drops to Number 7, Joker’s down to 8, and Maleficent slips to Number 9. Finally, the live-action remake of The Lion King holds on at Number 10.

This week’s online show features a preview of Edward Norton crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, available to Download & Keep from March 30.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th March 2020

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 2 2 LE MANS 66 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 8 3 LAST CHRISTMAS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 6 4 DOWNTON ABBEY: THE MOVIE UNIVERSAL PICTURES 1 5 MIDWAY LIONSGATE NEW 6 KNIVES OUT LIONSGATE 3 7 TERMINATOR: DARK FATE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 5 8 JOKER WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 9 MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL WALT DISNEY 10 10 THE LION KING WALT DISNEY

