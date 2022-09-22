Frozen Planet II is coming to 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray next month

Frozen Planet II, the epic new BBC natural history series presented by Sir David Attenborough, is getting a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on October 31st.

Eleven years after the original Frozen Planet wowed audiences with its exploration of the Poles, Frozen Planet II goes further and reveals the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world’s coldest regions, including its high mountains, frozen grasslands, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans.

The six-part series also reveals the true impact of rising temperatures on both wildlife and humans and meets scientists who’ve dedicated their lives to understanding what these changes mean – not just for the animals and people who live there, but for the planet as a whole.

Special Feature:

Making of Frozen Planet II

The series is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer, including in 4K Ultra-HD for viewers with a compatible TV or streaming device.