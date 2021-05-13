Fuel TV comes to Netgem set top boxes

Sports broadcaster Fuel TV is now available on the Netgem TV platform, bringing users more than 3,000 hours of sports programming, including original series, films, and events.

Used by ISPs to provide a TV offering to broadband customers, Netgem TV brings together streaming services such as Prime Video and Britbox and Freeview channels on a single box.

Shan Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer for Netgem UK & Ireland, said: “FUEL TV reaches the much-desired fringe between the younger audience and the adults.

“This partnership reinforces the diversity of our offer and the value of Netgem TV for modern Internet Service Providers”.

“As Surfing, Skateboarding and BMX will be featured this year in the Tokyo Olympic Games. We will see a growing interest in these sports from the public in general,” said Inês D’Alte, FUEL TV’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Partnering with Netgem allows us to keep on taking the best of our sports to new audiences”.