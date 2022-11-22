Fury v Chisora now available to purchase on BT Sport Box Office

UK and Irish boxing fans will be able to watch the December 3rd Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora WBC heavyweight world title matchup exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

In addition to this headline clash, the undercard will include a bout between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerna for the WBA (regular) heavyweight title.

The PPV main card will start at 7pm and the ring walk at 9pm on BT Sport Box Office, costing £26.95 in the UK and can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App: