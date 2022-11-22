Fury v Chisora now available to purchase on BT Sport Box Office

UK and Irish boxing fans will be able to watch the December 3rd Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora WBC heavyweight world title matchup exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.
In addition to this headline clash, the undercard will include a bout between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerna for the WBA (regular) heavyweight title.
The PPV main card will start at 7pm and the ring walk at 9pm on BT Sport Box Office, costing £26.95 in the UK and can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:
- Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.
- Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section
- BT TV customers can go to channel 494/495 and pay using their remote control.
- Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or on the BT Sport Box Office App, and customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.
- EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.
- Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport – €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day)