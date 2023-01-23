Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition Series now available in the UK

Image: Samsung

Golf Editions of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro go on sale in the UK this week.

Samsung bills the devices as being “much more than a fitness tracker” and offering “data-driven insights will help make you an even better golfer” with a free lifetime subscription to Smart Caddie which offers in-depth knowledge of over 40,000 courses worldwide plus touch-targeting and shot history.

Featuring an aluminium case and “super-tough” sapphire crystal glass and AMOLED display, the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition comes in both 40mm (£319) and 44mm (£339) variants while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition (£479) features a 45mm titanium casing and larger capacity battery.

Both models are now available to purchase via www.samsung.com/uk and will be on-sale in select retailers from 26thJanuary.