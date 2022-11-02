Gametoon now available in Ethiopia

SPI/FilmBox and CANAL+ Group have brought Gametoon, SPI’s gaming and esports channel, to Ethiopia where it’s available on channel 71 in the DESTA package.

The channel joins fellow SPI outlets FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Action and FilmBox Family which launched earlier in the year.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to build on our existing carriage of FightBox with Gametoon and the full portfolio of FilmBox brands including the launch in the market of FilmBox Action and FilmBox Family.

“Following their popularity in other countries and following local demand, we wanted to offer the same rich bouquet in Africa.

“The SPI/FilmBox portfolio of channels, now enriched also by Gametoon and available via CANAL+ offers in Ethiopia, will entertain and engage audiences of all ages and tastes.”