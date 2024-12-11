Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour gets second series

ITV have recommissioned another series of Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour following the success of the show’s debut series which say the Take That star exploring South Africa.

The six-episode second series will see Barlow visiting Australia as he tours the country with Take That.

When not performing alongside Mark Owen and Howard Donald, he’ll discover more about the local food and wine, and also reveal why he is now so personally connected to life Down Under.

Joined by a host of celebrity friends, Barlow will take them to experience the main attractions across the North Territory, South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia, where they’ll meet a host of chefs and wine producers across the regions to learn more about the process and pairing local wines with the exquisite and simple-but-tasty food on offer.

Barlow said, “I just had the best time filming in South Africa and was blown away by the response and people enjoying it so much.

“So to get to do it all again – and this time in Australia – is just brilliant! We have already started filming and I can already tell this is going to be an epic series.”

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner for Entertainment and Daytime at ITV said “The South Africa series was so warm and packed with fun. I am already looking forward to seeing more from Gary’s Australian adventures.”