SkyShowtime reveals first look at Peter Schmeichel documentary

SkyShowtime, the European streaming service from Paramount and Comcast, has unveiled a first look clip from upcoming Original documentary Schmeichel.

The two-part documentary delves the 22-year football career of Peter Schmeichel, one of the world’s greatest legends in football history and one of the most iconic goalkeepers of all time.

Both episodes will drop across all SkyShowtime markets on February 9, 2025.

Schmeichel played a key role in the Danish national team’s victory at the 1992 UEFA European Championship and was an indispensable part of Manchester United’s most successful era under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The documentary features unprecedented access to the international sporting hero, with a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage, interviews with Schmeichel, his family and key figures such as Sir Alex, Eric Cantona and Gary Neville who have been a part of his journey both on and off the pitch.

Launched in 2022, SkyShowtime brings together series and films from Paramount and Comcast’s studios, channels and production labels, including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios, and Peacock.

The service is available Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Peter Schmeichel said: “As a goalkeeper I never looked back, my life was always about the next game, the next challenge, always moving forward. These days that sense of feeling has faded.

“It’s been an extraordinary life and to look back with my family, to reflect on what I achieved and hear from those who achieved it with me, is a privilege. My life has been about more than just football and this film is a testament to that. My family, all that I achieved, who I was and who I am.”

Kai Finke, Chief Content Officer from SkyShowtime, said: “We are incredibly proud to have SkyShowtime Original Schmeichel coming to our service.

“With this great documentary we are complementing our amazing line-up of original programming, blockbuster films and exclusives series.

“Peter Schmeichel is indisputably one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and I think anyone that watches this highly entertaining documentary and has a passion for sports, will be inspired by his story.”