BBC’s UK commercial channels get new Drama Director

The BBC-owned UKTV, which operates a growing portfolio of commercial broadcast and streamed channels here in the UK, has named a new Director of Programming for Drama who will oversee.

Emma Tibbetts, who previously worked for the broadcaster from 2008 to 2017, will take up the post at the end of December.

She has previously worked at ITV, Channel 4, UKTV, GMTV & Turner Broadcasting, as well as agencies such as Starcom and Saatchi & Saatchi, in roles covering viewer insight, scheduling, VOD player and channel management.

The new role is part of the broadcaster’s plans to integrate its linear and VOD divisions as it moves to a digital first and audience-led strategy.

UKTV, whose sole shareholder is the BBC, operates both advert and subscription-funded broadcast channels plus a selection of FAST channels and the U (previously UKTV Play) catch-up service.

As part of BBC Studios, it helps generate commercial income to augment the Licence Fee which funds the broadcaster’s Public Service Broadcasting obligations.

Reporting to Chief Programming Officer Steve North, Tibbetts will be responsible for developing and delivering the drama content strategy across UKTV’s channels and free streaming service U.

Working closely with the commissioning, acquisitions, digital curation and wider programming teams, she will help identify content gaps and targets, with the aim of optimising the performance of UKTV’s linear channels across pay and free-to-air, and driving views to U.

Steve North said: “Emma’s immense industry knowledge, including her background in content, audience insight and VOD, make her the ideal candidate for this role.

“She has an infectious enthusiasm for television coupled with an innate understanding for how viewers watch and consume content in the digital space.”

Emma Tibbetts added: “I’m thrilled to join UKTV at such an exciting time following the rebrand and with a continuing slate of incredibly high-quality drama content in the pipeline.

“The recent successes the network has seen with the likes of The Marlow Murder Club and The Red King, form a strong foundation for audience appeal into the future.”