Gary Oldman stars in trailer for Slow Horses series three

Image: Apple.

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for series three of Slow Horses, its BAFTA nominated spy series adapted from Mick Herron’s popular book series about a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

The series, which stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden, debuts with its first two episodes on November 29th followed by a new episode every Wednesday until December 27th.

In season three a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

The show’s cast also includes Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

In addition to its BAFTA nominations, the series was named Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and is adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). A fourth series based on Herron’s novel Spook Street has already been confirmed.