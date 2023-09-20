Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+ in December 

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman returns for the third season of “Slow Horses,” coming to Apple TV+ on December 1st. Image: Apple

Slow Horses, the BAFTA nominated Apple TV+ spy drama adapted from Mick Herron’s popular book series, returns with its third season on December 1st when then first two episodes will be available to watch followed by new episodes each week.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

In addition to its BAFTA nominations, the Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas starring series was named Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

The show’s cast also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and is adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”).

The show is already confirmed to be returning for a fourth series which will be based on Herron’s novel Spook Street.