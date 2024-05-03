Gavin and Stacey – last ever episode to air on BBC on Christmas Day 2024

Series creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed that the “last ever” episode of Gavin and Stacey will air on Christmas Day.

Image: BBC Studios

First debuting in 2007, the show follows two families from Billericay in Essex and Barry, Wales, and ran for 3 series plus two Christmas specials, the last of which aired in 2019.

Mathew Horne and Joanna Page play the title characters, with Corden and Jones starring as their best friends Smithy and Nessa. The cast also includes Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin’s parents, Pam and Mick, and Melanie Walters as Stacey’s mother Gwen and Rob Brydon as Stacey’s uncle Bryn.

Corden and Jones have ended months of speculation and confirmed the show will return for one last outing, saying: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”