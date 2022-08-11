George A. Romero inspired zombie series Day of the Dead is coming to Blu-ray next month 

Day of the Dead – Ep.101: “The Thing in the Hole” – Photography by Sergei Bachlakov

Dazzler Media is bringing Day of the Dead, inspired by the zombie universe of George A. Romero, to Blu-ray, DVD & Download on 5th September hot on the heels of its UK TV launch.

The series takes place in a small town where an ordinary day takes a terrifying turn when the dead begin to rise.

Townspeople Mayor Bowman is up for re-election, Jai is hours away from his wedding, Luke has a party to attend, Lauren is going to lead a funeral, McDermott has a mystery to solve, and Cam has a lawn to mow.

This ode to Romero’s flesh-eaters is a reminder that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.