George Clooney and Brad Pitt star in trailer for Wolfs

Wolfs, the upcoming action comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, has a new trailer.

Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to clean up after a murder only to find a second fixer, played by Pitt, also arrive on scene. Forced to work together, the pair find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither could have expected.

Joining Clooney and Pitt are Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Sony is bringing the film to cinemas ahead of a release on Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service.