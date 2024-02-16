Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin reunite for Greenland: Migration

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and director Ric Roman Waugh are reuniting for Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the hit action-packed disaster thriller Greenland.

This time around, the Garrity family must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker after the comet “Clarke” decimated the earth and embark on a harrowing journey across the wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Production on the movie, which hails from Anton, STX Entertainment, Thunder Road and G-BASE and was written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell Lafortune, starts in April.

The film will be co-financed and co-produced by Anton and STX. STX is handling global distribution.

Greenland debuted theatrically during the summer 2020 lockdown and took more than $52m internationally before moving to SVOD platforms.

“We are thrilled to have Gerard, Morena and Ric back on board for Greenland: Migration to show the audiences what happened next to the Garrity family,” said Anton’ Sébastien Raybaud.

“To be back working with the teams at G-BASE, Thunder Road, CineMachine and STX, we know the next installment will be just as captivating as the first.”

Sam Brown, President of Production at STX Entertainment, added: “The success of Greenland showcased in a narratively and visually compelling way what one man will do to protect and provide for his family against the most cataclysmic of odds.

“We could not be more excited to be continuing the Garrity’s harrowing story with Gerry, Morena, Ric and all of our wonderful producers and partners around the world.”