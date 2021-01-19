Gerard Butler’s disaster flick Greenland is coming to Prime Video

Gerard Butler’s disaster movie Greenland will launch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday 5th February.

The movie sees the Garrity family fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth.

John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary.

Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them.

As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.