Ghostbusters 2, Top Gun, Indiana Jones and Terminator props to go on sale

A host of props from hit 1980s movies, including Ghostbusters 2, The Terminator, Top Gun and Back to the Future Part II, are going on sale later this month when Propstore holds a four-day live auction in Valencia, California.

The 1,800 lots on offer include the Holy Grail from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, a Ghost Trap from Ghostbusters 2, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 screen-matched jacket from The Terminator, Rick Deckard’s photo-matched shirt from Blade Runner, Griff Tannen’s “P.I.T Bull” hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II, and a Knowledge Crystal from Superman.

Film fans will also have the chance to bid on a F-14A Tomcat pyrotechnic model miniature from Top Gun and Pvt. Vasquez’s screen-matched M56 smartgun eye piece from Aliens.

Auction lots can be viewed virtually or by appointment at Propstore’s office facility in Valencia, California. Visit propstore.com/liveauction to make a viewing appointment.

Propstore will hold live-stream exhibition events in June via social media, with opportunities to see props from the auction up-close and ask questions of the auction staff.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented: “The 1980s created a number of movie franchises that we all fondly remember and will be cherished for years to come… from the first major superhero movies like Superman and Batman to action/adventure movies like Terminator, Top Gun and Indiana Jones, to comedies like Gremlins, Ghostbusters and Back to the Future.

“Propstore is proud to be able offer the public a chance to own authentic key props and costumes used to make these great 80’s films.”