Ghostbusters: Afterlife enjoys second week as UK’s Number 1 film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has fought off tough competition from Dune (2021) to hold on at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart ahead of its physical disc release.

Also with digital download sales only, part 1 of the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel takes the Number 2 slot and pushes No Time To Die idown to 3. Halloween Kills is at Number 4 after rebounding nine places back into the Top 10.

Several strong entries have dropped this week; Venom: Let There Be Carnage is down two to Number 5, Disney’s Encanto falls one to 6, Marvel’s latest, Eternals finishes at Number 7, and The Boss Baby 2: The Family Business bows at Number 8.

Elsewhere, action-thriller Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, climbs 20 places to land at Number 9 this week.

Finally, Hotel Transylvania 3 is the biggest climber of the week, zooming up 25 places to Number 10 following the release of its sequel, Hotel Transylvania: Hotel Transformania via Prime Video last week.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th January 2022