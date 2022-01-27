Ghostbusters: Afterlife enjoys second week as UK’s Number 1 film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has fought off tough competition from Dune (2021) to hold on at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart ahead of its physical disc release.
Also with digital download sales only, part 1 of the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel takes the Number 2 slot and pushes No Time To Die idown to 3. Halloween Kills is at Number 4 after rebounding nine places back into the Top 10.
Several strong entries have dropped this week; Venom: Let There Be Carnage is down two to Number 5, Disney’s Encanto falls one to 6, Marvel’s latest, Eternals finishes at Number 7, and The Boss Baby 2: The Family Business bows at Number 8.
Elsewhere, action-thriller Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, climbs 20 places to land at Number 9 this week.
Finally, Hotel Transylvania 3 is the biggest climber of the week, zooming up 25 places to Number 10 following the release of its sequel, Hotel Transylvania: Hotel Transformania via Prime Video last week.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th January 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|GHOSTBUSTERS – AFTERLIFE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|NEW
|2
|DUNE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|3
|NO TIME TO DIE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|15
|4
|HALLOWEEN KILLS
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|5
|VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|5
|6
|ENCANTO
|WALT DISNEY
|4
|7
|ETERNALS
|MARVEL FILMS
|6
|8
|THE BOSS BABY 2 – FAMILY BUSINESS
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|29
|9
|NOBODY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|35
|10
|HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3
|SONY PICTURES HE