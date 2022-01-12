Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD this month

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the acclaimed latest chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, arrives on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on January 31st.

A follow-up to the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel, the film sees Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles alongside franchise newcomers Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

As well as the standalone release the film features in two bundles which also feature the original Ghostbusters and its sequel, Ghostbusters II.

The 8-disc Ghostbusters UHD Gift Set contains the three films plus bonus features on both Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in special ghost trap packaging.

A three title Blu-ray release containing Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also available.

