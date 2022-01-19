Ghostbusters: Afterlife tops this week’s official home entertainment chart

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has jettisoned Venom: Let There Be Carnage from the number 1 slot in this week’s Official Film Chart following its digital release.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the group have long since disbanded, but when a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace) move into their late grandfather’s farm, and with the help of teacher Mr Grooberson (Paul Rudd), they discover the secret legacy their grandfather, Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, left behind.

The Venom sequel has pushed down to Number 3, with No Time To Die holding onto its place at Number 2.

At Number 4 is the second brand new entry of the week, Marvel’s Eternals which follows a group of ancient aliens who are forced out of the shadows following an unexpected tragedy.

Disney’s Encantotakes another week in the Top 5 at Number 5, finishing ahead of yet another brand new entry, The Boss Baby 2: Family Business at Number 6.

The spooky, The Addams Family 2 climbs nine places to Number 7, a new peak for the animated sequel, while Paw Patrol: The Movie holds at Number 8.

2006 Bond film Casino Royale re-enters the chart at Number 9 following the release of a new 4K UHD Steelbook edition, and finally, The Suicide Squad rounds off at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th January 2022