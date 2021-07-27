Ghostbusters: Afterlife – watch the brand-new trailer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, has a brand-new trailer.

A follow-up to the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel, the film sees Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles alongside franchise newcomers Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman, the film arrives in cinemas on November 11th.

Synopsis:

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.