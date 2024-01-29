Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire gets a new trailer

Two generations of Ghostbusters team up in this new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the franchise’s latest outing which arrives in UK cinemas on March 22nd.

The film sees the Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the saga first started .There they team up with the original Ghostbusters who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,Mckenna Grace,Kumail Nanjiani,Patton Oswalt,Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim join Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts for the action.