Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire gets final UK trailer

Janine (Annie Potts), Peter (Bill Murray), Ray (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) in Columbia Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Two generations of Ghostbusters team up in this final UK trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the latest outing in the franchise which arrives in cinemas on March 22nd.

This time round the Spengler family return to the iconic New York City firehouse where the saga first started and team up with the surviving original Ghostbusters who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,Mckenna Grace,Kumail Nanjiani,Patton Oswalt,Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim join Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts for the action.