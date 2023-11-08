Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a new trailer 

Image: © 2023 Sony Pictures

Sony has a released a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the franchise’s latest outing, in which the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse.

There they team up with the original Ghostbusters who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,Mckenna Grace,Kumail Nanjiani,Patton Oswalt,Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim join Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts for the action.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in UK cinemas on March 29th.