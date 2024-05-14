Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire now available to pre-order on Blu-ray

Janine (Annie Potts), Peter (Bill Murray), Ray (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) in Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the franchise’s latest outing which sees two generations of Ghostbusters team up against a supernatural threat, is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD.

The film sees the Spengler family return to the iconic New York City firehouse where the saga first started and team up with the surviving original Ghostbusters who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Franchise veterans Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts are joined by Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,Mckenna Grace,Kumail Nanjiani,Patton Oswalt,Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim.