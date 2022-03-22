Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – franchise’s latest console game gets announcement trailer

Developers IllFonic have confirmed that Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, its 4v1 hunt or haunt supernaturally-charged video game, will arrive towards the end of this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Synopsis:

Put on a Proton Pack, grab a Ghost Trap, and monitor the trusty PKE Meter as a Ghostbuster in a team of four brave souls pursuing ghastly ghosts terrorizing public locations.

Work together to find the Ghost, blast them with streams from the Particle Thrower to tether the slimy foe in place, and shut the trap at the perfect moment! Keep citizens calm and corral the Ghost before the environment gets too haunted.

Play as a Ghost, scaring unsuspecting citizens at various locations. You ain’t afraid of no Ghostbuster, thanks to the ability to fly and teleport between rifts. Possess objects lying around each room to sneak by roaming Ghostbusters and frighten passersby.

If that doesn’t work, sliming and summoning ghoulish minions will. Haunt each map to completion as one of multiple Ghosts with different abilities.

Prepare for each match in the iconic Firehouse by customizing your Ghostbuster or Ghost, upgrading equipment and abilities, and getting some target practice in using the Particle Thrower as well as its different modifications.

Talk with Winston Zeddemore, voiced by Ernie Hudson, and get missions before going out into the field. Meet some new and old friends like Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz, ready to hand down some busting wisdom at Ray’s Occult Books.

“Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved IPs in the world, so we are pulling out all the stops to make something special and accessible to this diverse fanbase,” said Charles Brungardt, CEO, IllFonic.

“If you’re someone who loves the movies or asymmetrical multiplayer games, this was made for you.”