Ghostbusters VR – watch the all-new teaser trailer

Ghostbusters VR, the upcoming new title for Meta Quest 2 which sees players tasked with continuing the Ghostbusters’ legacy, has an official teaser trailer.

Synopsis:

Who they gonna call? You! Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2, and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality.

Start your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment.

Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends, in an extensive and engrossing co-op campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.