Gillian Anderson, Bernardine Evaristo, Benjamin Zephaniah & Simon Armitage featured in new South Bank Show season

The South Bank Show returns to our screens on 22 November for a four-part run in which Melvyn Bragg interviews Gillian Anderson, Bernardine Evaristo, Benjamin Zephaniah and Simon Armitage.

The series is UK’s longest-running arts show and airs on Sky Arts which available to all homes on Freeview channel 11 and Freesat channel 147.

Bragg said: “I’m delighted that Sky Arts is now free to air. The South Bank Show’s autumn season is a quartet tailor-made to suit this occasion.

“Gillian Anderson is one of the most famous and versatile actors of her time; Bernardine Evaristo, the first black female writer to win the Booker Prize, is enjoying phenomenal success; Benjamin Zephaniah continues to attract audiences all over the world with his vivid performance poetry; Simon Armitage, the Poet Laureate, seems to expand that role every month. Four artists at the top of their game.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, added: “The South Bank Show continues to be the flagship show for the arts and we are delighted to share the brilliant line up of the new series on our new Freeview platform.”