Ginger Fox reveals new MTV card game 

Music enthusiasts can now test their knowledge and relive the iconic moments of MTV history thanks to ‘I Want My MTV’, a new card game from Ginger Fox.

Designed for music enthusiasts of all ages, the game challenges players to dive into the world of music, trivia, and nostalgia from the 80s, 90s, and 00s with the goal of answering a variety of questions spanning different eras of music, music videos, and MTV’s iconic sessions.

With every 4 correct answers, players earn one piece of the MTV logo – the first to successfully assemble their MTV logo will be crowned the winner.

