“L-r, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in A Quiet Place Part II.”

Go behind the scenes of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II with this Q&A featuring Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Written and Directed by Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II comes to cinemas on March 20th.

