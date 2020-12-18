Go behind the scenes of The Mandalorian’s second season with new Disney+ feature

Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of The Mandalorian’s second season with a new hour-long “Making of” special premiering on Christmas Day.

From the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett to the live-action debut of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, the season has been a fun, surprising, and emotional ride which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold.

In this new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series.

Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, the special explores the production of all 8 episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.