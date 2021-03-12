Godzilla vs. Kong is getting a UK home rental release next month

Warner Bros has confirmed that Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to rent at home from 1st April.

Synopsis:

Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry,, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.