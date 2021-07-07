Godzilla vs. Kong marks fourth week as UK’s most bought movie

Godzilla vs. Kong is enjoying a fourth week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart with strong DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD sales helping it see off competition from several brand-new entries.
Taking the Number 2 slot, and this week’s highest new entry, is Mortal Kombat. The action-fantasy, based on the video game franchise of the same name, is the week’s biggest seller on digital downloads.
In a high-stakes battle for the universe, a young MMA fighter has to seek out planet Earth’s greatest champions to face off with their enemies in Outworld.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League stands tall at Number 3 as Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory enters the Official Film Chart for the very first time at Number 4. The 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder flies into the chart thanks to a new 50th Anniversary reissue and brand new 4K restoration.
Another big new entry comes from the Oscar-winning American drama Nomadland, which starts at Number 5 following its release on disc.
Tom & Jerry: The Movie drops two to Number 6 while last week’s highest new entry Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1 stumbles five places to Number 7.
Raya And The Last Dragon holds at Number 8, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw climbs to Number 9, and finally, Wonder Woman 1984 drops to Number 10.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th July 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|GODZILLA VS KONG
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|2
|MORTAL KOMBAT (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|3
|ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|4
|WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|5
|NOMADLAND
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|4
|6
|TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|7
|BATMAN – THE LONG HALLOWEEN – PT 1
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|8
|8
|RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
|WALT DISNEY
|10
|9
|FAST & FURIOUS – HOBBS & SHAW
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|6
|10
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a look at Brad Pitt and Jason Statham in Snatch, which is coming to 4K UHD on 12 July.