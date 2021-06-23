Godzilla vs. Kong takes number 1 slot from Justice League

Godzilla vs. Kong has retaken the Number 1 slot in the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD & Blu-ray.

Outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined, and with 89% of its sales on disc, the film has knocked Zack Snyder’s Justice League back to Number 2.

Wonder Woman 1984 rebounds three places to Number 3, landing just ahead of Tom & Jerry: The Movie at Number 4 and A Quiet Place at 5.

This week’s highest new entry is classic neo-noir thriller Basic Instinct, which enters the Official Film Chart for the very first time at Number 6 thanks to the release of a new 4K collector’s edition of the film.

Ammonite flies 19 places to Number 7, its first entry into the Top 10. Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in this period romantic drama based in the 1840s; when acclaimed fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) is entrusted with the recovery of the wealthy Charlotte Murchison (Ronan) the two form an undeniable, intense bond that changes both of their lives.

Raya and the Last Dragon drops three to Number 8, as 2017 film The Hitman’s Bodyguard flies up seven to Number 9 thanks to the release of its sequel in cinemas. Finally, Tenet holds on at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 23rd June 2021

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 2 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 3 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 4 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 5 A QUIET PLACE PARAMOUNT NEW 6 BASIC INSTINCT STUDIOCANAL 26 7 AMMONITE LIONSGATE 5 8 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON WALT DISNEY 16 9 THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD LIONSGATE 10 10 TENET WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart features a sneak peek at action-fantasy video game adaptation Mortal Combat, which is available to Download & Keep from 28 June.