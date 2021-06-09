Godzilla vs. Kong tops this week’s Official Film Chart

Godzilla vs. Kong rises two places on its debut placing to take the Number 1 slot in this week’s Official Film Chart.

The film’s digital download sales sees it triumph over last week’s Number 1, Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2), and Tom & Jerry: The Movie (3).

Meanwhile A Quiet Place flies 15 places to Number 4, landing in the Top 10 for the very first time. Starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt alongside Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, the critically acclaimed film sees a new UK chart peak following the release of its sequel released in cinemas last week.

Raya and the Last Dragon drops one place to Number 5, dystopian action film Chaos Walking climbs one to Number 6, Wonder Woman 1984 lands at Number 7 and Peter Rabbit is down two spots to 8.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1990 sci-fi classic Total Recall re-enters the chart at Number 9, marking a new peak for the film and its first stint in the Top 10 thanks to a surge of digital download. Finally, Spider-Man: Homecoming rounds off the countdown at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek of Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite, which is available to Download & Keep from 11 June.