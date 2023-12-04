Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gets new trailer 

Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Godzilla and King Kong return in the latest instalment of Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse which picks up the story following the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Arriving in cinemas next year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Adam Wingard returns to direct the film which sees Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry return from Godzilla vs. Kong alongside Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Warner Bros. will be bringing the film to UK cinemas next April.