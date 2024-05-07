Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be available to buy and rent this month 

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the latest entry in Legendary Pictures’ epic Monsterverse franchise, will be available to buy and rent from digital retailers on May 13th.

Released by Warner Bros, the film pits Kong and Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.

It also delves further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humanity forever.

In addition to its digital release, The New Empire will be available to buy on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from June 24th.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 4K UHD and Blu-ray include the following special features:

GxK: Day of Reckoning

Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved

Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King

Journey to the Center of Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth

Journey to the Center of Hollow Eart: Monsters of Hollow Earth

The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids

The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle

The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour

The Imagination Department

The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World

The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior

Bernie’s World: Behind the Triple Locked Door

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are also releasing a 5-film 4K UHD disc collection celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Monsterverse this summer.

The 6-disc collector’s edition will include Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong(2021) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), plus a disc of special features including the new ‘Directors of the Monsterverse’ with Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Michael Doughtery and Adam Wingard.