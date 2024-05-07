Gold reveals new sketch show retrospective with Paul Whitehouse  

Paul Whitehouse is to present a new series for Gold, the BBC owned subscription channel available through Sky, Virgin Media and streaming service Now.

The four-part Paul Whitehouse’s Sketch Show Years will see the comedian take viewers on a journey through his favourite British sketch shows of the past 60 years, with each episode broadly covering a decade in sketch show history.

Gold is part of UKTV, the BBC’s UK network of subscription and advert funded channels.

Produced by North One Television, the series was commissioned for UKTV by Helen Nightingale, head of factual and factual entertainment, and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

Paul Whitehouse said: “I don’t generally describe myself as an expert in anything – but I suppose it’s fair to say if there’s one subject I do know a bit about, it’s sketch comedy – it’s been great going back over the classics and reminding myself what’s really made me laugh and inspired me the most since I was a kid.”

Helen Nightingale added: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be working with North One again, and with Paul Whitehouse on this series!

“Sketch shows are a much-loved genre in TV comedy history and are deeply ingrained in British culture – and who better than Paul Whitehouse to take us on a funny, nostalgic trip down memory lane.”