Gold to celebrate Blackadder’s 40th anniversary with two new commissions

Gold, the BBC-owned subscription channel available through Sky, Virgin and streaming service Now, has announced two new original commissions to mark the 40th anniversary of Blackadder.

Starring Rowan Atkinson and Sir Tony Robinson and running for four series on the BBC, the hit classic comedy celebrates its anniversary on June 15th.

Blackadder: The Lost Pilot sees Robinson embark on a quest to discover the truth behind the Blackadder origin story and uncover the story of the never-before-broadcast Blackadder pilot episode.

It’s a personal story for the actor and presenter – Baldrick has defined his career and playing the character transformed his life, yet Robinson didn’t play the role in the pilot and there’s much about Blackadder’s beginnings he doesn’t know.

Along the way he’ll speak to series creator and writer Richard Curtis and co-writer Ben Elton. The climax of the programme will be a special screening of the never-before-broadcast pilot.

Robinson said: “Blackadder holds a special place in the nation’s heart and in mine too. I’m delighted to be part of its 40th Birthday celebrations on Gold. It’s been wonderful to journey back to where it all began and chat to some of the biggest names in comedy who made it all happen.”

The second special, Blackadder: A Cunning Story, will take a look back at the making of the entire Blackadder series to commemorate the 40th anniversary, featuring contributions from Blackadder’s biggest celebrity fans.

In addition to the two specials, Gold will screen episodes from all four series throughout June.

Channel director Gerald Casey said: “It’s such a thrill to be celebrating one of the UK’s best-loved series with this huge milestone.

“Blackadder is beloved by our Gold audience and still going strong on the channel, and I’m so happy to bring them something really special this June. True to form there will be big laughs guaranteed!”