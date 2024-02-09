UKTV’s Gold to celebrate Bottom with new two-hour retrospective 

A new two-hour retrospective celebrating Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall’s much-loved sitcom Bottom has been commissioned by Gold, the BBC-owned comedy channel available through pay-TV providers.

The hit series ran for a total of eighteen episodes across three series and went on to spawn five sell-out stage shows.

Set to air later this year, Bottom: Exposed will feature Edmondson sharing his first-hand account of making the show, never before shown footage contributions from a host of the show’s cast, crew and famous fans, plus narration from Stephen Fry.

Edmondson said: “A long time ago, deep in the mists of time, two blokes – I was one of them, Rik Mayall was the other – decided to make a career out of beating the s*** out of each other.

“It was a tempestuous, an anarchic and occasionally quite a dangerous time – we both required hospital treatment on occasion – but above all, it was bloody good fun.

“We made each other laugh, and luckily for us, we made audiences laugh. This programme seeks to get to the bottom of why it worked.”

Gold is part of UKTV, the BBC’s UK network of subscription and advert funded channels, and is available on Sky, Virgin Media and the Now streaming service.

UKTV’s Gerald Casey said: “It’s an exciting experience to commemorate one of the UK’s most cherished series.

“The show Bottom holds a special place in the hearts of our Gold viewers, and we are thrilled we’ll be giving them this unique insight into the series.”