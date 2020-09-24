Golf Clash Mobile Game adds The Ryder Cup

Golf Clash, the popular iOS and Android game, is bringing The Ryder Cup to players following a deal between developers Playdemic and the PGA of America.

The collaboration will see The Ryder Cup brand integrated into the Golf Clash gameplay experience across in-game tournaments and content, including an official Ryder Cup Ball.



The first activation will tee off later this week with an official Ryder Cup Tournament to mark what would have been the 43rd playing of the biennial contest between the USA and Europe.

The tournament will take place from Sept. 24-26 with Golf Clash players competing across a newly designed in-game golf course, White Cliffs, set in England’s South Coast countryside, specially created for the launch of the tournament.



Players can also pick up the in-game Ryder Cup Ball, prominently featuring The Ryder Cup logo on the ball’s front face, along with signature USA red and European blue coloring throughout.

Available from Sept. 24-26, the Ryder Cup Ball is the perfect item to match the rich history of this storied event. Planning for activations during the rescheduled 43rd Ryder Cup in September 2021 are also underway.



“We are delighted to be welcoming Playdemic to The Ryder Cup commercial family,” said Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director.

“Playdemic’s approach to creativity and innovation made them the perfect partner for us as we seek to engage new audiences across different sectors. This, coupled with The Ryder Cup’s iconic and competitive heritage, will provide fans with a unique and exciting gaming experience.”



“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be working with The Ryder Cup to bring this globally-loved tournament to our Golf Clash players,” said Paul Gouge, Playdemic CEO.

“The Ryder Cup has produced some of the most iconic moments in golf history, and while the actual event isn’t running this year, our players will have an opportunity to experience memorable moments on the digital course as they compete on their devices.”