Good Omens – BBC Two confirms show’s airdate

BBC Two has confirmed that Good Omens will air on the channel from Wednesday 15 January 2020.

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book, the series stars Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex, Passengers) and David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who).

Gaiman serves as Showrunner on the series which launched this summer on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service and was produced by BBC Studios.

The end of the world is coming, which means fussy Angel Crowley (Michael Sheen) and loose-living Demon Arizaphale (David Tennant) who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon.

But they’ve lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late…