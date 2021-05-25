Google I / O 2021: Google’s Latest Projects

From Tuesday May 18 to Thursday May 21, 2021, Google held a series of events, conferences and presentations for developers. During the kick-off meeting, giant Google revealed some new features on the Android 12 update and announced the overhaul of WearOS.

The opportunity to present its latest news for the months and years to come. Google also revealed the latest developments in its applications, including Google Maps and Google Photos. Here are the main projects to remember.

The Growth of Mobile Users Has Been Faster Than That of The Global Population

As of January 2021, there were approximately 5.25 billion mobile phone users worldwide. This represents over 67% of the total population. It's estimated that 91% of the time spent on a mobile is done on an application and that 50% of the time spent is done on social networks like Facebook or Instagram.

An Opening Conference Broadcast Live on YouTube

Google therefore unveiled all its latest news during the opening conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Obviously happy to address its developer community, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, had prepared a very rich program. The presentation, broadcast live on YouTube, began with a concert featuring an artificial intelligence, Blob Opera, in a cover of Donna Summer. From Android 12 to Google Maps, here are the main Google projects that have marked this Google I / O 2021.

Android 12, Google Unveils New Version of Android

Google took advantage of the conference to announce the first public beta of Android 12. Google has completely revised the interface of its operating system. The update features many new features, including a more customizable interface that adapts to your wallpaper, improved quick access with tabs for Google Pay and Google Home, and faster, smoother browsing.

Android 12 also introduces a brand-new menu of notifications and quick settings. Google takes the opportunity to announce that 3 billion terminals in the world embed Android.

Google Partners with Samsung to Merge WearOS and Tizen

Google also unveiled its new version of WearOS. Google partners with Samsung to merge WearOS and Tizen. Thanks to this merger, Google promises to offer greater performance and up to 2 days of battery life on average on smartwatches running WearOS. This collaboration allows WearOS to gain 30% in speed and endurance.

Finally, Google Maps and Android Pay will be fully integrated into the new watches under WearOS. Among other announcements, Google unveiled new options in Google Maps.

The mapping service will display new indications in 50 cities around the world, such as the location of pedestrian crossings. Regarding Google Photos, many changes are to be expected. A new feature will automatically classify photos according to certain criteria. There will also be new types of souvenir photos to remember the past.