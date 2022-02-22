￼Gordon Ramsay’s: Chef Blast now available on the Amazon App Store

Gordon Ramsay’s: Chef Blast, the culinary puzzle game from Outplay Entertainment, is celebrating its first birthday by launching on the Amazon App Store.

Already available on the Android and iOS app stores, the game sees players blast their way through the puzzle game by tapping and matching cubes to win levels and unlock a host of Ramsay’s recipes.

Douglas Hare, CEO of Outplay Entertainment, said: “In celebration of its one year anniversary, we’re delighted to announce Gordon Ramsay’s: Chef Blast’s launch on the Amazon App Store.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive from our first year of working with Chef Blast, and the team can’t wait to continue building the game with new features and updates for the future.”