Gotham Knights gets new Batgirl character trailer

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released a new Batgirl character trailer for their upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the game sees players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

The new video showcases new gameplay and custom cutscenes of Batgirl, AKA Barbara Gordon. A highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker, Batgirl brings both brawn and brains to the team of knights.

Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size. With dangers new and old on the horizon, she’s more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and protect the city from falling into chaos.

The game is due to launch worldwide on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

