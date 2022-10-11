Gotham Knights gets new cinematic launch trailer

Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed an all-new cinematic launch trailer for Gotham Knights which is due to launch worldwide on October 1st for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the game features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

Told from the perspective of Alfred Pennyworth, the video looks at the inner reflection our heroes all go through as each rises to the challenge. It also provides a glimpse of the mysterious Court of Owls and the growing threat it poses.