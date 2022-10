Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights which is due to launch worldwide on October 1st for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

