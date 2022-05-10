Gotham Knights gets new Nightwing and Red Hood gameplay video

Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed the first official gameplay of Nightwing and Red Hood in Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG in development by Warner Bros. Games Montréal.

Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

The game is scheduled to launch worldwide on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.