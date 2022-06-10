Gotham Knights gets new Nightwing character trailer

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released a new Nightwing character trailer for their upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights.

Being developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the game sees players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

The new video showcases Nightwing’s combat abilities which include fierce elemental melee attacks using his signature escrima sticks and wrist darts, as well as his traversal abilities which include parkour, grappling and his glider, the Flying Trapeze.

The game is scheduled to launch worldwide on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

