Gotham Knights gets new Robin character trailer

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released a new Robin character trailer for their upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights.

Being developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the game sees players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

The new video features new gameplay and custom cutscenes of Robin, also known as Tim Drake, who can use teleportation technology from the Justice League satellite to can zap himself across the battlefield, utilizing speed and surprise to his advantage in a fight.

The game is scheduled to launch worldwide on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

